BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — On Sunday, Bartlesville resident, James Tirty, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse in Bartlesville for throwing a soda and hatchet at his girlfriend.
Tirty's girlfriend was able to flag down an officer for help after Tirty threw the 32-ounce soda and hatchet at her face.
Tirty told the officer he remembered throwing the soda at his girlfriend but did not remember throwing or hitting her with the hatchet.
According to officers, Tirty's girlfriend had a small cut above her right eye that was consistent with her story of the hatchet hitting her.
He is being held on a $20,000 bond and his next court date is scheduled for May 26th.