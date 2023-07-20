Bartlesville dad left heartbroken remembering his daughter who died tragically

OCHELATA, Okla. − On July 19, 2023, at approximately 5:29 a.m., six people driving in a 2008 Ford F150 on 4020 Road in Ochelata were all involved in a horrific crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
Two of the passengers both lost their lives in the crash. One was 16 and one was 17.
Kirk Johnson is the father of Kiana Johnson, who was the 17-year-old who died in the accident Wednesday morning. He says his son called him around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday hysterical, telling him that Kiana had been in a wreck.
"Fathers worst nightmare, my biggest fear I’ve had to face it head on," said Kirk. "I’m down, I’m happy, I’m sad, I’m bitter, I’m angry, I’m all of it at once. I don’t know what to be, how to be, how I should feel, how I shouldn’t feel. I don’t know. I don’t wish none of this in anybody."
Kirk is absolutely devastated to have lost his daughter in such a tragic accident.
"She was very, very well loved by everybody she came in contact with. She’s a beautiful, young lady, beautiful soul. She'd do anything for anybody regardless. She’s an amazing young lady and just taken too soon," said Kirk.
Kirk has heard conflicting information in regards to the crash.
"I’ve heard she was in the cab of the truck I’ve heard she was in the bed of the truck. The information I got they were out on backroads they sat in a field, were drinking. I’ve seen some stories on Facebook or on Snapchat and then they were driving and shouldn’t have been. I don’t honestly know a lot of details, especially the details that a father wants to know," said Kirk.
OHP has not yet released the cause of the accident and state that the wreck is still under investigation.
Skyler Oliver, 23 of Dewey and Slater Enlow, 20, of Coffeyville, Kansas were both treated for minor injuries.
Josiah Torres, 20, of Dewey was transported to a hospital in trunk internal injuries and in critical condition.
Autumn Shouse, 18 of Bartlesville was also transported to a hospital with head, trunk internal and external injuries, also in critical condition.
"The night before this happened she drew a picture and it will be my next tattoo and that’s one thing she wanted to do was be a tattoo artist," said Kirk. "Don’t take your kids for granted spend as much time with them as possible tomorrows not promised love em adore them, cherish them. I love you, I miss you, I wish you were home."
The family has a GoFundMe page.