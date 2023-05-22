BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Water supply issues in Bartlesville are now impacting your summer fun.
City of Bartlesville owned swimming pools will not open this summer unless water supply reaches 70 percent, City Manager Mike Bailey announced in a meeting last week.
Sooner and Frontier pools, which are owned by the City but operated by the Richard Kane YMCA, normally open around Memorial Day weekend.
However, due to ongoing drought conditions and a steady decline in available water supply since December 2022, the pools will not open unless the situation improves at least to the point that citizens are no longer subject to restrictions, Bailey said.
“This means our available water supply needs to reach 70 percent or above for the pools to open, and then we will open one or both pools only if there is a reasonable period of time left in the season for the YMCA to staff the facilities and apply the required chemicals in time for opening, which is approximately a two-week turnaround,” he said.
Bartlesville water customers have been subject to outdoor water use restrictions and emergency water rates since the City Council approved modifications to the City’s Water Shortage Ordinance in April.
“We know this decision will not be popular with everyone,” he said. “Our pools provide space for recreation, exercise and socialization in our community, and they are an important piece of our park system and the services we provide for our citizens.
“However, we believe strongly that preserving our available water supply for as long as possible in preparation of continuing drought conditions must be our highest priority at this time. Hopefully, we will receive enough rain in the coming weeks that we can open the pools for everyone to enjoy.”
Full refunds will be made by the YMCA to anyone whose reservation is canceled due to the pools being closed. For more information, contact the YMCA at 918.336.0713.