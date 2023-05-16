BAPD speaks on the rise of violent crimes in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — According to the Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD), violent crimes are on the rise in the city, with eight people having been murdered in 2023 so far.
BA resident, Lisa Whitaker, has lived in the city for two decades and she said the rise in homicides has her on edge.
"It worries me for my children and for everyone else's children in the are. We are all worried about the crime and how it affects how we decided to raise our children and how they'll choose to raise theirs," said Whitaker.
BAPD PIO Ethan Hutchins said since 2020, there have been twenty-one homicide victims.
There were six murders in the area last year, but this year's count has already surpassed that with eight homicides reported so far.
While violent crimes are up, Hutchins said robberies are down.
"In 2020, we had thirty-one robberies. This year we had one," said Hutchins.
BA resident Lisa Whitaker blames BA's growth for the issues.
"We've had a lot of growth in the area. I think that helps the crime rate," said Whitaker.
Hutchins said the increasing population maybe bringing in more crime, but he said the police are able to handle it but he says overall, BA is still a safe place to live.
"This is still a very safe city. We have that community spirit and reporting crime when they see it. That's what makes it safe," said Hutchins.
Hutchins encourages neighbors to join neighborhood watch groups.