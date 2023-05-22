BAPD says double homicide was result of domestic violence

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. − Last week's double homicide and attempted suicide in Broken Arrow was an act of domestic violence.
Investigators confirmed that Michelle and Phillip Hammock were married, and their child was killed.
The Tulsa County District Attorney has charged Phillip with two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the crime.
BAPD says this is the second domestic violence related murder this year. There were 2,342 domestic violence calls in 2022.
As we move through May, that number stands at 862 for 2023.
Ethan Hutchins is the Public Information Coordinator for the Broken Arrow Police Department. He says the majority of violent crimes reported in Broken Arrow stems from domestic violence.
In an effort to help with growing domestic violence numbers, the BAPD created the Delete Domestic Violence campaign in April. The campaign will run through October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness month.
BAPD partnered with the Domestic Violence Intervention Services for the campaign.
"DVIS is a great partner with this campaign. Our efforts are to combine resources to educate the public about domestic violence and what that will look like are social media graphics that we'll push out over the next several months and along with a community forum planned for some time this year," said Hutchins.
The campaign will education the community about available resources and will also equip officers for these type of calls.
FOX23 searched court and police records for any information on Phillip Hammock. No prior information was found at the residence.
Tracey Lyall is the Chief Executive Officer for the Domestic Violence Intervention Services. She said it's not unusual for domestic violence suspects to have previous records.
She says domestic violence thrives in secret, but they are here to help victims.
"We have counselors that are available to talk to anyone coming in that might be in a crisis or just need to talk through their current situation. We have counselors on site, as well, for children who have witnessed domestic violence. We also have counseling on site for the harm-doer for people who are causing harm," said Lyall.
Family members of domestic violence victims are also able to receive counseling.
The Hammocks’ son was a student at Broken Arrow High School, where he was a member of the school band.
Counselors from Family & Children’s Services were on the school campus on Thursday and are providing counseling services and support to the students for as long as they need.
If you are in a domestic violence relationship, you can call the DVIS crisis line at (918) 743-5763 or text the word “safe” to 207-77 from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. 7 days a week.
To learn more about Delete Domestic Violence campaign, you can visit the Broken Arrow Police Department’s Facebook page.