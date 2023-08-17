BAPD arrest kidnappers with help of a Tulsa plate reader
FOX23.com News Staff
More News
A man is in the hospital after he was critically injured in a stabbing overnight in Tulsa, police said. Read MoreTulsa police looking for suspect after man stabbed
The FBI has confirmed they had agents in both east Tulsa and Chouteau on Thursday. Read MoreFOX23 EXCLUSIVE: Large multi-agency law enforcement presence in east Tulsa leaves neighbors curious
Food on the Move's urban farm is organic, economic and leading-edge and PSO is supporting the project in a big way. Read MorePSO donates $100k to Food on the Move's 'hydrophonic aquaponic urban farm'
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club hosted a grand opening of their new STEAMM Lab in north Tulsa. Read MoreNorth Mabee Boys & Girls Club opens STEAMM lab
Incoming freshman took their first step into adulthood on Thursday as they moved into their dorms at the University of Tulsa. Read MoreFresh faces find their new home at the University of Tulsa
Tulsa International Airport is partnering with the Tulsa City-County Library for a new storytime program. Read MoreTIA partners with Tulsa library for monthly aviation-themed storytimes
Crews are investigating a five-vehicle crash in Coweta that left one person dead. Read More1 killed, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Coweta
Zach Bryan set some major records during his back-to-back shows in Tulsa at the BOK Center. Read MoreZach Bryan smashes BOK Center records during back-to-back shows in Tulsa
The Senate Veterans and Military Affairs Committee looked at Oklahoma’s Afghan Placement and Assistance (APA) Program Tuesday, marking two years since the fall of the Afghanistan government. Read MoreSenate committee studies OK Afghan refugee program
School administrators are sounding the alarm over privacy concerns with a popular app your high schooler more than likely already has on their phone. Read MoreSchool administrators sound alarm on new app
Education leaders and lawmakers said they're worried about the economy and Tulsa Public Schools' partners with the State Board of Education's upcoming decision on the district's accreditation … Read MoreLawmakers, TPS leaders look ahead to accreditation meeting 1 week away
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Creek and Wagoner Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&
Currently in Tulsa
