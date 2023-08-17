BAPD arrest kidnappers with help of a Tulsa plate reader
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) arrested two men for a kidnapping with the help of a Tulsa license plate reader Wednesday evening. 
 
BAPD said they received a call around 9:30PM about a man throwing a woman into a car behind a hotel near West Concord Street and South 145th East Avenue.
 
Police said they worked quickly with the Real Time Information Center in Tulsa to get the suspect's plate number.
 
Police said they found the car near the Broken Arrow Expressway and South 88th East Avenue. 
 
31-year old Eric Meyers and 49-year old John Walker were arrested for kidnapping, according to BAPD. 
 
Because one of the suspect's had a previous domestic relationship with the woman, police say this was an isolated event. 
 
The BAPD says they will continue to use the available technologies to work with Tulsa authorities and solve crimes faster. 

