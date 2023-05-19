TULSA, Okla. — According to the state’s According to the state's Chief Medical Examiner, Eric Pfeifer, the new Tulsa location is one of the nicest in the country, maybe the world.
He says they just need to get it fully filled with staff.
"We have solved every problem except for the number of doctors," Pfeifer said.
Since August, the agency says it lost three staff physicians. It strained them so much they had to move a staff member from Oklahoma City to Tulsa's location to help.
Pfeifer says they still need to fill more positions. To be fully staffed and to get its accreditation back from the National Association of Medical Examiners, which it lost in 2009, the agency says it needs sixteen staff and two fellow physicians.
"We need four just for fentanyl. We have a total of 7-8 doctors that we need to add to our staff," said Pfeifer.
The agency is also competing with other medical examiner offices, some of which are starting salaries at $275,000.
According to Office of The Chief Medical Examiner that is the top salary it can offer. The office has raised the starting salary by $25,000 to lure candidates in.
In the meantime, they are looking to contract expert pathologists.
"We are considering a person or persons that could come here who are board-certified forensic pathologist. They know how to do the work and credentialed to do the work and they would do cases here to help us with the caseload," said Pfeifer.
"For our agency, our caseload has gone up thirty percent in three years. A thirty percent increase in three years is the equivalent of the workload of 5 or 6 doctors we don't have," said Pfeifer.
The growth in fentanyl overdose cases has grown exponentially from just 62 in 2017 to 474 in 2022, with 283 cases still open.
"We need four doctors alone to do fentanyl," said Pfeifer.
The agency has its hands full everywhere.
Numbers from the November board meeting show that the agency had just over 400 open cases that were 90 days old.
Just a few months later in May, the agency doubled that saying it has more than 800 open cases that are over ninety days old on top of all the other cases it has to work.
"We have about 8,000 cases a year now," said Pfeifer.