BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Craig Archer started Rise Ready to help his fellow police officer, first responders and military veterans get medical treatment they need to recover from injuries.
 
A tragic gymnastics accident that left his 13-year-old daughter Keely paralyzed caused him to shift the nonprofit organization's focus to include young athletes that faced surgeries and recoveries that his own daughter did.
 
A musician and worship leader at his church, music has always been a part of Archer's life.
 
On Sunday, Archer debuted his song, "I Am," under his recording name Stephen Craig at the Drillers' game at OneOk field.
 
The performance and accompanying music video were to kick off Rise Ready's "I Am project," to raise funds for Folds of Honor, an organization that honors military veterans.

