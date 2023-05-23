CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — A mail carrier in Cyril is being awarded for her efforts that led to the rescue of a 5-year-old girl and kickstarting the search for her sister.
Mail carrier Maci Myers was given the Postmaster General Hero Award, given to those who perform a heroic act above and beyond the call of duty while on the job.
A press release from the United States Postal Service said while on her mail route in January, Myers noticed a little girl wandering outside of a home.
Myers stopped and asked the girl if she was OK and her answers made Myers uneasy. She immediately called local authorities.
The child was the 5-year-old sister of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, whose remains were found a week later. Court documents say one of the caregivers of the children killed Brownfield and buried her near Rush Springs.
"That simple act led to the revelation of a horrible crime, and, undoubtedly, saved the life of the child," said USPS.
"It was a week I will never forget. I am grateful I was at the right place at the right time to help the older sister get to safety," said Myers.
Myers and her husband actively participated in the week-long search for Brownfield and the community's fundraising efforts for the care of the 5-year-old girl.