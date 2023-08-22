Warning: this article contains disturbing details about the death of Jack Grimes.
TULSA, Okla. − The Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office has released the autopsy report for Jack Grimes.
Grimes' body was found on October 31, 2021, several weeks after he was reported missing. Grimes and his friend and roommate, Dwayne Selby, were supposed to leave for a horse show in Fort Worth on Oct. 22.
They never arrived. The remains of Selby and his mother, Glenda Parton, were found last week.
Grimes suffered from multiple gunshot wounds to his head and neck. He also suffered blunt force trauma.
Whoever murdered Grimes dismembered his arms, legs, and head from his torso. They were placed in separate black bags.
Federal agents were able to identify Grimes with his fingerprints.