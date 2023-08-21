Raul Manuel Rivera

Raul Manuel Rivera

CHOUTEAU, Okla. — Pryor Creek authorities said they took a man into custody who is wanted for murder in Pennsylvania.

The Pryor Creek Police Department said they received a tip that a possible murder suspect was staying at the Monterey Motel. Police said they confirmed that information was true.

According to police, at about 8:20 p.m., the Chouteau Police Department worked with Pryor Creek Police, the District 12 Task Force and the Cherokee Nation Marshals Service to take Raul Manuel Rivera into custody. Police said he is wanted for homicide in Pennsylvania.

Rivera is listed as an inmate in the Mayes County jail with a hold for Beaver County in Pennsylvania.

More News