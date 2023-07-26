TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Tulsa County authorities made a third arrest in a Turley double murder that happened in January.
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said Tyuana Robinson was booked into the Tulsa County jail Tuesday night. She faces charges of accessory to first-degree murder.
Tiffany Sheets Culkins and Leroy McElfresh were found shot to death on McElfresh's Turley property. Court documents say both victims were found with their hands duct taped behind their backs, and what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the back of their heads.
TCSO said Robinson dated Rodney Williams, who is charged with first-degree murder, along with Roger Jackson Jr.
Robinson is accused of helping Williams leave the state after the murders. Williams was arrested in California in February.