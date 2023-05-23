WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of his father in the early hours of Friday morning, according to the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).
The incident occurred in the southwest area of Wagoner, where authorities were called to a fight Friday morning.
A witness to the altercation informed authorities that the victim had left the scene.
After a search, authorities found the suspect, identified as Michael Notarnicola, after following a trail of blood into wooded area.
Notarnicola was taken into custody but he refused to speak and asked for a lawyer.
Notarnicola appeared before a judge on Monday afternoon when Wagoner Police learned that the victim died at 2 p.m. the same day.
Authorities have requested that Notarnicola be held without bond while they try to change his assault and battery complaint to a murder complaint.