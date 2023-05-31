TULSA, Okla. — The author of one of the most challenged books in the country visited Tulsa to talk about their work.
"Gender Queer" has angered parents across the country, but the author has been featured at Tulsa's Switchyard Festival.
Earlier this year, Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters said the book was inappropriate for children. The author said it is meant to be a message of self-understanding and self-acceptance.
Maia Kobabe has been speaking at the Switchyard Festival. This year's theme is about freedom of speech and banned books.
Recently, no other book has been more challenged than Kobabe's "Gender Queer." The American Library Association says it’s the top challenged book of last year.
State Supt. Ryan Walters referenced the book in an email sent out earlier this year which included a sexually explicit animated picture from the book.
He also posted a statement on social media about it.
"Any pornography in schools is inappropriate," Walters said. "Our students should go to school and get an education and not a woke, liberal indoctrination where we have pornography in front of them, pornography in their libraries. It's not a difficult concept."
Amazon describes the book as a coming of age story about gender queer adolescents growing up.
Kobabe said it started as a way to explain to their family what it means to be nonbinary and asexual.
They also said the brief sex scene in the book teaches about consent.
Kobabe said people told her the book made them feel less alone, and then the challenges started in the fall of 2021.
Supporters told FOX23 what they thought.
"Young people are so hungry for stories where they can see themselves and how impoverished our world is," said attendee Tim brown. "When we remove those opportunities, people, they feel isolated, they see themselves in possibilities for their future, so I felt that it was hopeful and joyful."
"It’s sad that this book of all books is one of the most banned books in America because this story is a story that so many young people need to read," said another attendee, Kristen Oertel. "It is for people who are feeling under threat and feeling alone."