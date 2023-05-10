TULSA, Okla. — Justice for Greenwood and the City of Tulsa were back in court Wednesday morning, as the city is making a second attempt to have a public nuisance lawsuit thrown out in the case of Tulsa Race Massacre survivor reparations.
Justice for Greenwood attorney Damario Solomon Simmons, who’s representing the last known three survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, said what happened 102 years ago caused a public nuisance, blight and other economical impacts for descendants and people living in north Tulsa today.
He’s seeking abatement remedies in forms of equitable relief, whether it’s zoning or other forms of equity.
The city tried to have the case dismissed in May 2022. In the fall of 2022, the city filed its second dismissal petition.
Wednesday morning, the city made the argument to the judge that the issues of poverty and issues impacting north Tulsa are “public policy” matters. Attorneys representing the city said the abatement remedies that Justice for Greenwood are seeking aren’t feasible, and are asking the court to consider that.
Solomon Simmons made the argument that last May, the judge granted this case to go to trial and there won’t be any more petitions to dismiss. He also said that his team has presented all evidence and more during the last hearing and shouldn’t have to repeat information they’ve already presented.
After the hearing, Solomon Simmons told media he’s confident with everything presented that this case will continue to move forward. He said the survivors deserve to have their day in court.
Judge Caroline Wall said the city filed its petition in a timely matter so she heard all arguments. Wall said she will have a decision in seven days.