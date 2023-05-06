The lawyer for one of the victims of a mass homicide that occurred on a property near Henryetta said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has taken over investigating the contents of the home and electronic devices.
On May 1, seven people were found dead on the property. Authorities said they were killed by 39-year-old Jesse McFadden.
1) Henryetta Tragedy: As attorney for the Ivy Webster family I have received confirmation that the investigation involving the contents within the house & the forensic investigation of all electronic devices discovered by the family has been turned back over to the OSBI. @OSBI_OK— Cameron Spradling, Attorney & Counselor at Law (@CamSpradling) May 6, 2023
Spradling’s posts comes after claims that computers and cell phones were not seized by law enforcement when they saw the inside of the home near Henryetta.