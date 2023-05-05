An attorney for the family of a 14-year-old found dead in Henryetta said the family fears she could have been a victim of sexual assault.
Cameron Spradling said he represents the family of Ivy Webster, one of the seven people found dead on a Henryetta property Monday. Okmulgee authorities have since said six of the people, including Webster, were killed in a mass murder-suicide by 39-year-old Jesse McFadden.
Spradling claimed on Twitter that computers and cell phones were not seized by law enforcement when they saw the inside of the "house of horrors" in Henryetta.
"No words can express this family's fear that the sexual assault of their baby girl has been placed on the dark web," said Spradling. "We demand that law enforcement seize all electronic devices and hunt down all sexual predators who have witnessed the suffering of Ivy Webster."
Okmulgee police said on Wednesday that the six victims were found shot outside of the McFadden house. McFadden, a convicted rapist, is the suspected killer, according to police. McFadden was also found dead.
A GoFundMe is set up for Webster's family, as well as for the rest of the victims.