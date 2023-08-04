TULSA, Okla. -- The Human Trafficking Education and Response Program through Ascension St. John was formed to help combat modern-day slavery in Oklahoma five years ago.
“Human Trafficking affects about 25 million people each year and it elicits about 150 billion dollars of illegal funds for both sexually trafficked victims and working victims,” said Lucky Lamons, President of the Ascension St. John Foundation.
Today, program organizers marked the milestone by celebrating those who have contributed to the mission.
“We have embedded in our health system a human trafficking unit that supports the victims should they come to our facility to help them find their way out of the predicament that they are in. And we support them so they can transition back into the normal life,” said Lamons.
Lamon says the program also provides training for other facilities, healthcare providers, agencies and the Oklahoma Hospital Association. The education offers tools that help identify human trafficking and also how to provide effective care to victims of human trafficking.
“It’s the most influential and forward-thinking human trafficking units that we have in northeast Oklahoma,” said Lamon.
The workers behind Ascension St. John’s program will continue to remain committed to fighting the existence of human trafficking.