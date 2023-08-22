TULSA, Okla. − A recent U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals decision could force some Oklahomans who work for multi-state companies to be forced to use the services of only pharmacies their insurance provider chooses for them.
On August 15th, the appeals court ruled in Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA) v. Glen Mulready that the State of Oklahoma does not have jurisdiction over health insurance plans that are offered in multiple states.
“This is going to affect about half of all insured Oklahomans,” Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready said. “We’re hoping the Supreme Court will stop it from happening.”
“We were very progressive in passing these protections, and since then, other states have followed our lead,” Mulready said.
But the 10th Circuit’s ruling said Oklahoma could only offer those protections to people who don’t get their health insurance from what are called ERISA plans. ERISA stands for The Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 which allows for companies doing business in multiple states the ability to offer the same standardized benefits across state lines. Mulready said Oklahomans who work for a company who has operations in multiple states, even if that company is headquartered in Oklahoma, could lose their current protections under the Patient’s Right to Pharmacy Choice Act if the United States Supreme Court does not intervene and rule in favor of the state’s position.
“I think we all need to just let the dust settle before anyone starts making changes to their pharmacy benefit plans,” Mulready said. “We’re going to appeal this, and we hope the U.S. Supreme Court will realize there is lots of case law that supports our right to have these protections in place.”
FOX23 asked Mulready if the PCMA v. Mulready case was a part of the CVS/Caremark letters that were sent out earlier this year that upset many Oklahomans. FOX23 brought you extensive coverage after thousands of Oklahomans reported getting the letters and feared the price of their prescriptions were going to go up. The letters from the pharmacy benefit provider said it would no longer be able to fulfill 90-day prescriptions, especially to customers who did not use CVS pharmacies for their prescriptions. Mulready said the CVS/Caremark letters are a separate case, but if the PCMA plaintiffs prevail, what was being required in the letters could very well be legal in the future.
“It’s not legal for them to send something like that out right now, but if the 10th Circuit ruling is upheld, and we cannot intervene in ERISA plans, we could very well see companies directing people to their pharmacies in order to get the full level of benefits their employer is offering,” Mulready said.
Last April, multiple state lawmakers joined Mulready at the State Capitol for a news conference where many of them who wrote the Patient’s Right to Pharmacy Choice Act said Oklahomans were being punished for electing people who would pass laws that give their constituents choices.
“We knew that the regulations that we passed, we knew that would result in blowback from the industry, the pharmacy benefit industry, and we are seeing that now,” State Rep. Marcus McEntire (R-Duncan) who co-sponsored the bill in the Oklahoma House of Representatives said last April about the CVS/Caremark dispute.
Mulready said while the lawsuit on ERISA plans was not as blatant as what CVS/Caremark did last spring, there are other companies involved in the lawsuit that is trying to strike down provisions of Oklahoma’s managed care law.
Attorney General Gentner Drummond said he is hoping to appeal the 10th Circuit’s ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court. He said in a statement the following:
“I believe it is in the best interests of Oklahomans to appeal this ruling. While I respect the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, I disagree with their decision in this matter. I believe it is clear that the U.S. Supreme Court’s unanimous decision in Rutledge v. PCMA allows states to regulate pharmacy benefit managers and hold them to account when appropriate. I greatly appreciate the dedication of Commissioner Mulready and his staff, who remain committed to securing the best outcome for the People of Oklahoma.”
As for the CVS/Caremark lawsuit over the letters they sent out last April that shocked multiple Oklahomans, the case is set to be back in court in November.