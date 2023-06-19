TULSA COUNTY, Okla. − The American Red Cross opened an overnight shelter for people to have a place to sleep while they don’t power.
18 people stayed here overnight from Sunday into Monday at the Crosstown Church of Christ. With the hot temperatures in the coming days, the American Red Cross expects more people needing a cool place to sleep.
The hot June temperatures aren’t making things any easier for people trying to clean up.
“Everything else is just down. There are downed lines all around the neighborhood. It’s just dangerous,” said Katie Villareal.
Those downed lines and outages across much of Tulsa leaving everything even darker, in the dark.
“I hope at some point we get power and the that the lines close to the houses don’t catch something on fire cause the houses in midtown are so close to each other,” said Villareal.
Days without power and air conditioning is expected. Shelter Supervisor Sharon Henderson says in less than 24 hours, nearly 30 people have already been at their Crosstown Church of Christ shelter.
“We’re going to be open as long as the power’s out,” said Henderson.
Henderson says they also need volunteers.
“We’re desperately needing volunteers all the time. It seems like disasters are picking up, they seem to be more continuous. We can use all the help we can get,” said Henderson.
On top of the shelter, cooling stations are operating at Reed Park Community Center, Lacy Park Community Center, John 3:16, Salvation Army, and Tulsa County Social Services.