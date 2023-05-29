American Legion Post 1 spends Memorial Day with the Tulsa community

TULSA, Okla. — The American Legion Post 1 in Tulsa spent Memorial Day remembering those who lost their lives for our country and spending the day with the community.
Legion historian Gordon Folsom said the post welcomed anyone to join them for some hamburgers and hotdogs. They also placed flags in remembrance and watched movies.
"Memorial Day originally was formed, or came about, to celebrate the veterans who died in World War I, to remember them and remember those who survived," Folsom said. "Of course, we've had wars since then. And so it's become a memorial day for all those who have served in all the wars of the United States."
Folsom said Memorial Day is a day to celebrate the veterans and service people who are currently alive and remember those who lost their lives for their country.
"We make sure they are not forgotten," he said.
Folsom said the placing of flags symbolizes someone who served their country and is a symbol of patriotism.
"We put the flags out here because it's an emblem of patriotism and it symbolizes the country here in the United States and what this day means to every American, because without them doing that, you know, we could have fallen to any kind of enemy," Folsom said.
He said those who come out and partakes in the American cuisine of hamburgers and hotdogs pay $8 for their meal and that money goes to directly into the post so they can continue serving veterans in need.
"Veterans like to get together with each other because all of us have, you know, basically been there and done basic training and, and have eaten some of the same dirt as marines would say," Folsom said.
The post has been serving veterans since 1919.
"When we have Veterans Day, we feed the veterans a free dinner. We've been doing that since 1925." Folsom said. "And we have a lot of youth programs and children's programs too during Halloween and Christmas, which we've been doing for years and years. That, that's really something to see."
For those interested in learning more information about American Legion Post 1, click here.