UPDATE (05/04; 5:04 p.m.) —
Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed authorities found the child safely and the suspect is now in custody.
HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. − An Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-month-old infant from Hughes County.
A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says that Messiah Moore was last seen with his mother, Tamara Tiger, at a home in Holdenville.
Troopers say Tiger assaulted the child's father and then left with Messiah.
Tiger is 32, weighs 105 pounds, is Black, and stands 5'1. It's not clear what type of clothing Tiger or Messiah was wearing.
If you see the pair, call 911.
This is a developing story.