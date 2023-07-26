NORMAN, Okla. — An Amber Alert has been canceled after a 10-month-old and woman were found in Houston Thursday.
The Norman Police Department were looking for 23-year-old Alyssia Rayne Lee and her 10-month-old son Ka'Marion Lee.
Both were last seen on Friday July 21 and were expected to return home on Sunday July 23. Alyssia and Ka'Marion did not return as expected, and those close to Alyssia have not been able to contact her since Friday.
Norman police said in a statement both Lee and the child were found at 1:30 a.m. in Houston and are safe.