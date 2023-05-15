TULSA, Okla. — Judy Bowman, a veteran who regularly cycles across the country, stopped in Tulsa last week.
“I’ve been on the road for 33 years pedaling my bike, telling people about Jesus and encouraging them to be fit as a fiddle,” said Bowman.
Bowman is a U.S. Air Force veteran and cyclist. She runs a nonprofit called Wheel Power Christian Cyclists.
“Wheel Power Christian Cyclists is just about using the bike just as a tool to get us from place to place and just talk to people,” said Bowman.
She regularly organizes trips for around 25-30 people and will take them cycling. She has done 55 trips, 15 of them have been cross country.
“I’m in my 70s now. I’m still pedaling," said Bowman. "I’ve done 15 trips across America on a bicycle. I’m committed to being out there."
Through these trips, Bowman encourages people to get out there and exercise.
“I think too often we don’t take care of ourselves. We start going to the doctor and get on medication, and sometimes that's what you need, but other times you can take control of your life through eating, diet and exercise,” said Bowman.
Bowman and her group came from Texas and stopped in Tulsa for about a week. They are headed to Missouri next.
To find more information on these cycling trips click here.