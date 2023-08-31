After years of tenant horror stories, Tulsa strengthens property standards, enforcement on corporate landlords

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa city leaders voted to impose stronger rules on landlords after years of years of stories of tenant neglect at apartment complexes across the city.
FOX23 reported Wednesday about Inhofe Plaza Apartments residents’ frustrations with their out of state landlord, Millennia housing management, for not doing anything to restore their hot water since it went out mid-august.
“I’d like to have a hot shower more than anything,” Inhofe Plaza resident Viola Williamson told FOX23.
They say countless conditions at the building have gone downhill ever since Millennia bought it from the Tulsa Housing Authority several years ago.
“Delayed, if any repairs,” Inhofe Plaza resident Vanessa Dixon said.
If the story sounds familiar, it’s because it’s one FOX23 brought numerous times the past several years.
FOX23 reported in October 2021 when Shirley Cox’s apartment at Sunset Plaza Apartments was heavily damaged by a water leak.
Her carpet was soaked like a sponge. The ceiling in one of her bedrooms had completely collapsed.
It wasn't until almost 24 hours after the flood that Cox heard finally from her landlord. She said her landlord told her a just a plumber, no remediation team, would be by sometime later in the day.
No one ever showed up.
"Just get it together," Cox told FOX23 in 2021. "Get it together. If we've [have to] pay all this rent and help y'all maintain. Get it together."
In February 2022, FOX23 introduced you to a mom looking for answers – after she said her landlord ay Heston Pointe expected her and her two young daughters to live in an apartment flooded with raw sewage.
"You can still feel the squishy in the carpet. It's still wet," said the woman.
The smell of sewage was unbearable when FOX23 visited.
"It's a strong sewer smell like when you drive down riverside," the woman said.
In April 2022, FOX23 interviewed several residents of Bradford Apartments who said their landlord was also refusing to make repairs, expecting them to live in flooded and damaged apartments.
Lamonn Anderson was asleep in his bedroom at Bradford when a water leak caused his ceiling to cave in on him.
When FOX23 visited, his apartment was littered with drywall and insulation. His carpets were saturated as well.
“This definitely isn’t gonna do nothing but make me sick,” Anderson told FOX23 in 2022.
When he asked his landlord to fix the damage, he told FOX23 his landlord threatened him.
"Our people have been talking to us and we think we're gonna get ready to evict you," he told FOX23 his landlord told him.
In each of those cases, the story was also the same when FOX23 tried to contact their landlords.
“The person you called has a voicemail box that has not been set up yet,” a voice recording said when FOX23 tried calling Heston Pointe’s out-of-town landlord.
“You need to just get off the property,” a leasing agent said when FOX23 visited Bradford Apartments’ offices.
The group responsible for managing Bradford Apartments is a Texas-based company called Eureka Multifamily. Their website shows they manage complexes throughout the country.
FOX23 attempted to reach Eureka several times in April 2022.
A spokesperson for Eureka finally responded after FOX23’s second story about the complex aired.
"The roof issues were reported and we entered into a contract several weeks ago to have the roof repaired,” the spokesperson said. “Supply chain and weather challenges have caused a delay in the work being completed. We are on schedule to complete the work this week."
In the meantime, the management of the apartment complex offered tenants an option to relocate to another unit without roof leaks. All but two tenants accepted the relocation assistance. Management also offered temporary relocation to a hotel if another unit was not of interest to our impacted residents.”
But both Anderson and another resident who asked to not be identified, told FOX23 in April 2022, that was not the way they remembered things at all.
"That's false," the anonymous tenant said.
In her case, she said she still hadn't been offered another place to stay, but did send pictures showing repairs being made to her bathtub, that she also said only happened once FOX23’s initial story aired. As of the end of April 2022, her bathtub was still not in full working condition.
In Anderson's case, he says he wasn't offered any other place to stay until the day after FOX23’s second story about the complex aired.
“When I get complaints, it’s most often about out of state landlords,” State Representative Melissa Provenzano (D-Tulsa) told Tulsa city councilors at their Wednesday evening meeting.
Provenzano remembers when the city condemned the Vista Shadow Mountain apartment complex which was owned by an out-of-state landlord, two summers ago.
“I saw residents living in apartments down to the studs,” Provenzano said.
At Wednesday’s city council meeting, she urged councilors to pass proposed new ordinances, strengthening the city’s code enforcement rental properties.
The city council passed the ordinances unanimously.
They allow city code-enforcement inspectors to visit apartments without having to get complaints first.
“What we are doing is finally not having to wait on complaint, form the most vulnerable people, who are afraid,” city councilor Lori Decter-Wright said.
In a news release, the City of Tulsa said “the ordinance will:
Assist code enforcement with processing issues;
Add that a local agent be readily available for emergencies during abatement;
Add provisions for appeals from a code official’s decisions and appeals to the City Council;
Authorize the code official to provide relief to a property owner when strict compliance imposes a hardship;
And expand definitions and remove duplicate sections.”
The second new ordinance upgrades the city’s minimum standards to consider a building ‘livable.’
The city’s news release said that ordinance will add “a new chapter describing the requirements for minimum living standards that rental units must follow including:
Plumbing and fixtures;
Bathrooms and kitchens;
Electrical and lighting, heating and cooling;
Emergency exits, fire safety including smoke detectors and annual certification;
Exterior standards;
And more.”
The ordinances passed to concern of Kathy Portley, who serves as the president of the Tulsa Real Estate Investors Association.
“If we frustrate and penalize the local investor, and they are financially injured, they may be forced to sell to the highest bidder who are often hedge funds,” Portley told city councilors.
She said some of the local landlords she represents have felt targeted by the city’s ramped-up code enforcement on rental properties, which began in July.
She said situations like the numerous issues FOX23 has covered at local apartment complexes are outliers.
“Those conditions are extreme examples and warrant special handling,” Portley told councilors.
Councilor Decter-Wright, whose district includes Vista Shadow Mountain, told Portley—if anything—the new ordinances will add protections for good landlords who act in good faith to meet their requirements.
“We are adding an authorization of the code official to provide relief for the property owners when strict compliance poses a hardship,” Decter-Wright said.