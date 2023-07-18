After fighting home demolition, Lake Eufaula man says Army Corps of Engineers demanding he pay them

CHECOTAH, Oka. — A man who fought to stop the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from tearing down his house says the Corps is now trying to seize part of his property if he doesn’t pay them.
Back in December, FOX23 reported Vietnam War Veteran Cole Wheeler planned to spend the rest of his life enjoying retirement from his cabin at Lake Eufaula. He's called it home for nearly 14 years.
"This is it, the fat lady has sung,” Wheeler said. “All I want to do is look at this gorgeous view and enjoy the peace."
But that all changed when he asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers—the government body overseeing the shores of Lake Eufaula—why they let a neighbor install a dock right next to his property, blocking part of his view. After that -- the Corps sent him a letter, ordering him to tear down his over-five-decade-old house because it was apparently partially built on Corps property.
"The above encroachments must be removed by December 15,” the letter said. That was one week after he received it.
After FOX23’s first story aired, Senator James Lankford’s office stepped in—saying they believed that was an “absurd” request by the corps.
"He is not going to have to tear down his house,” Lankford told FOX23 in December.
That did get the Corps to back off their demands to tear down his house.
That’s why Wheeler was surprised when he got another letter from the Corps in February. It told him the Corps decided to let him keep his house, but he’d need to “buy back” the back half of his property from them.
“They’re going to ‘grandfather in’ more or less, the cabin itself,” Wheeler said. “But the decks—the deck that we’re standing on—are still an issue. They have offered to sell it to us for $20,000.”
That’s money Wheeler says he’d possibly have to take out a second mortgage to afford.
The letter also said the Corps could not sell back a portion of a staircase leading from his house to the shoreline, and he would have to lease that from the corps. It said he would not be able to sell that portion of the land should he ever sell his house.
“I made them a counter-offer of one dollar if and only if they move that dock out of my backyard,” Wheeler said.
He says the Corps told him the dock was in a proper spot, more than 300 feet from the nearest boat ramp.
But FOX23 watched as wheeler and his wife measured that distance in December.
It came up about 20 feet short.
He paid a surveyor to measure it as well, and the surveyor found the same thing.
Complicating things more, he says the owner of that dock recently built a road through Corps property.
“You can see what a nice road this is. Lined with rocks,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler showed FOX23 pictures of trucks and golf carts regularly using that road to get to and from the dock next to his property.
His wife, Kym Wheeler, asked the Corps if that was legal.
“And they were very shocked and said no,” Kym Wheeler said.
But as of July, the road and dock are still there with no apparent pushback from the Corps. The Wheelers say they can’t help but feel targeted.
“If the Corps is gonna enforce their rules, they need to enforce them fairly to everybody,” Kym Wheeler said. “They don’t need to make… bend one rule for one person, and not the other.”
“The Corps’ lake manager, who is a civil servant, a bureaucrat, has more power than a duly elected United States senator or congressman,” Cole Wheeler said.
FOX23 called that lake manager, Gerald Treadwell. He said he didn’t want to answer FOX23’s questions and told FOX23 to talk to the Corps’ Public Information Officer.
That public information officer gave FOX23 a statement that said, in part, “since this is an ongoing matter, no further information can be provided at this time. However, please understand this matter and other encroachments brought to our attention are taken seriously.”
“I’m backed up against the wall,” Cole Wheeler said. “I didn’t declare this war. They declared it on me.”
It’s a war Wheeler says he still intends to win—at all costs.
“I didn’t volunteer for it,” he said. “50 years ago, I volunteered for a tour of duty. That was a job. This is far worse, because this is personal.”