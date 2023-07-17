BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — NFL running back and former Sooner Adrian Peterson was spotted at a Broken Arrow restaurant Friday.
Smokies Hickory House, at East Kenosha Street and Evans Road, posted a picture on social media of Peterson at their restaurant Friday night.
"A big thank you to @adrianpeterson for dining with us tonight and taking the time to take a pic!!! We hope you enjoyed your meal and come back to see us!" reads a Facebook caption.
Peterson is fifth all-time in NFL rushing yards (14,918) and fourth all-time in rushing touchdowns (120). He holds the OU record for most rushing yards in a season (1,925).
Peterson was drafted seventh overall in the 2007 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings.
Although the 38-year-old is not officially retired from the NFL, he hasn't played since the 2021 season when he played three games for the Tennessee Titans and one game for the Seattle Seahawks.