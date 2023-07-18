CLAREMORE, Okla. — NFL star Adrian Peterson and his wife, Ashley Peterson, celebrated their upcoming bundle of joy in Claremore over the weekend.
Be You Planning posted pictures of the event to its Instagram page on Monday.
"This weekend we were able to help shower the Petersons' little princess with love!" said the luxury planning company in the post.
The post said the shower was held at Three Twenty on Main in downtown Claremore. The event venue is located at Will Rogers Boulevard and South Cherokee Avenue.
Ashley announced the pregnancy on social media in May. It will be the couple's third child together.
Adrian, a former running back for the Oklahoma Sooners, was spotted at a Broken Arrow restaurant on Friday. Ashley also attended the University of Oklahoma.