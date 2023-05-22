ADAIR, Okla. — Adair Public Schools received a $100,000 grant from Google for increased safety measures and tech programs.
The Google data center community grant funded advanced teaching tools, including a touch screen interactive whiteboard in every classroom.
Grant funds were also used to install systems to make it easier for students and staff to travel between buildings on middle school and high school campuses. School officials installed access controls on all exterior doors so they can be secured throughout the day.
"The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and Google has given us the opportunity to enhance security across our campuses," said Mark Lippe, superintendent for Adair Public Schools. "Now our campuses are not only safer, but they run more efficiently throughout the school day. We have already seen an improvement in our security, and we are grateful for Google's support."
In 2022, Google announced an investment of more than $75 million to grow its Mayes County data center in Pryor.
Since 2011, Google has donated more than $5 million in charitable giving to nonprofits and schools in Oklahoma.