Active shooter training held at south Tulsa VA clinic

TULSA, Okla. -- The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) ran an Active Shooter Response Training Exercise on Friday, Aug. 4. It took place at the Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic near South Mingo Road and East 91st Street in east Tulsa.
"We had several patrol officers who would actually respond to an active shooter situation, come and work through the problem with some VA police officers, get them some real world experience, real world reps, and how that would actually look if an incident happened on VA grounds," said Mark Ohnesorge, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) Incident Management Team Commander. "The TPD officers that were here linked up with the VA police officers pretty quickly. They were able to talk to each other, figure out what the plan of attack was. So I feel pretty confident that they’d be able to do that in a real-world situation."
The purpose of today’s drill is to give the VA's law enforcement team, community partners and agencies an experience of responding to an active shooter scenario, but in a secure environment.
“Doing these real world scenarios really helps reinforce those lessons we get in the classroom, as well as hands on training in a different scenario, different setting, with different players," said Ohnesorge. “Every exercise like this, we try to put some realism into the stress, so we try to amp it up a little bit. The VA police and our VA partners did a great job."
According to Gun Violence Archive, Oklahoma has had a total of five mass shootings in 2023. One in Henrietta, one in Oklahoma City and three in Tulsa.
In 2022, the Gun Violence Archive reports that there were at least 108 shootings. 55 of those shootings were fatal. 75 people survived with injuries.
Gun Violence Archive's definition of a mass shooting is when four or more people are shot or killed, excluding the shooter. There were three mass shootings in the Tulsa-Metro area in 2022. One mass shooting in Taft.
In 2023, the archive states that the Tulsa area has already experienced three mass shootings. One mass shooting in Henryetta.
Active shooter training can help prepare law enforcement mentally and physically in responding effectively to unpredictable and dangerous real-life crises and possibly save lives.