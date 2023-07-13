TULSA, Okla. − "At the hottest time of the year, I had to get a window unit," said Damon Burrell, a resident of Sunset Plaza Apartments.
It's the worst time of year to have his air conditioning unit stolen, but he says stealing AC units in his apartment complex isn't uncommon.
"I know they took mine, and even though mine hasn't worked in two years, all I can think is "bleep" they are scrappers," said Burrell.
The AC unit is worth around $3,000. Investigators have arrested Marcus Cook in connection to the theft.
Right now, there isn't a price you can put on being cool in the extreme heat.