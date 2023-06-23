AAA Route 66 Road Fest: Celebrate the history, the classics & the journey in Tulsa

The AAA Route 66 Road Fest is happening this weekend, June 23-25, at Expo Square at 21st and Yale in Tulsa.
Power was restored to the Expo after Sunday’s storms blew out power to the building.
“It’s kind of the spine of the country going east to west for a very long time,” said curator of Route 66 Road Fest, Wade Bray.
In 2026, The Mother Road will turn 100.
Bray said the event is leading up to that celebration by documenting its glory days while paving a path for future tourism.
“We in Oklahoma have the most drivable miles of it than any other state, so it’s a big deal for us,” he said.
The event features 200 classic cars.
“We’ve got a huge activity area where families and kids can go and play miniature golf and do pinewood derby races and virtual reality and hands-on art projects. I mean, there’s a lot. There’s a lot going on,” Bray said.
At the center of the event is an immersive exhibit called The Journey. It walks through the history of Route 66, starting with the 1920s.
“If you’re a senior and you have experience on the route yourself, you’re going to go through and reminisce. If you’re their kid, you probably heard some stories about it, and, if you’re their grandchild, there’s all these opportunities to learn and have that personal interaction,” Bray added.
Tickets range from $12 to $20. You can purchase them at the door. Kids 12 and under with paying adult get in free.