WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. — The mom and dad of a 16-year-old girl who died in a crash in Washington County say they’re heartbroken and are paying tribute to her.
Their daughter Shannon Suter died last Wednesday in a crash near Ochelata.
Her parents say they’re devastated but thankful for the community’s support.
Shannon's mom and dad, Nick and Fawn, say their daughter was beautiful, caring and funny. Their nickname for her was “Sunshine Shanny.”
“She was our sunshine like no matter what the situation was she had a smile she was cracking a joke or dancing,” said Fawn.
“She was always joking and always happy and friends with everybody,” said Nick.
Shannon was just about to go into 11th grade at Dewey High School.
She died after a crash on a country road near Ochelata around 5.30 a.m. last week.
Her friend, 17-year-old Kiana Johnson, also died in the accident.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says they’d been in a truck with four other people.
Troopers say a 23-year-old man was driving. OHP says he and a 20-year-old male passenger were treated for minor injuries, and an 18-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man were taken to the hospital in a critical condition.
The Suters say they have some unanswered questions about the crash and are warning others to be careful when driving.
“We just would like to know the best that we can of actually what happened,” said Nick.
“I don’t know if it was just a bad decision or what but it only takes once and there’s no going back,” said Fawn.
The parents say they’ve had a lot of support from the community and many of Shannon's friends.
“Everyone’s coming together over it which I’m sure would make Shannon smile,” said Nick.
“The only thing getting me through it is everyone reaching out letting me know what an impact she made so I know she’s gone way too soon but she had an impact and she’ll be remembered,” said Fawn.
After her funeral this Friday, a special celebration is being planned at Copan Lake Gazebo between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. to remember Shannon.
“She wanted a party she doesn’t like people being sad so we’ll try to honor that the best we can,” said Fawn.
“She was like an angel on earth and she touched so many people and then it’s like God said well it’s your time to come home so that’s what gets me through it,” said Nick.
FOX23 reached out to OHP, who are investigating the crash to find out the latest on the investigation, and have not heard back.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help Shannon's family with funeral expenses.
They say Shannon loved animals and so any money left over they’re planning to donate to an animal shelter in her honor.