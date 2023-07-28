A father convicted of incest is getting out early, daughter is "scared"

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. -- Bert Miner was convicted of incest in 2009 despite a 37-year sentence he is getting out this August after only serving 14 years behind bars.
“I am hurt. I am scared,” said Kimberly Miner.
Kimberly is his daughter, she is not the victim in this case, but she remembers how it hurt her family. She is confused about why he is getting out early. She says she only found out in the last couple of weeks.
“My God, how did he get out?” asked Kimberly.
The short answer is good behavior.
“His rime is not one of those that has statutory minimum so he is just a part of the level system in which we award credits based on proper conduct, cleanliness, if you have a job if you are going to school, things like that,” Thompson said.
Kay Thompson with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections says between 2009 and 2020 extra credit was given for good behavior. In 2014, Thompson says they began looking at ways to help encourage good behavior and reduce population, but that all changed after an internal review, and the Attorney General opinion saying it had no legal basis.
“We were giving more good conduct credits than we should have because those are already part of the level system,” Kimberly said.
According to jail records in July of 2010, Miner for 16 extra credit days for good behavior and with time served that knocked a total of 47 days off his sentence.
Starting in July of 2014, Miner got 44 extra days off in addition to the 31 days he served for that month and an additional 15 days giving him 90 total days off his sentence.
For the next 6 years he would credit for nearly 3 months for every month he served according to the jail records.
“That was across the board and that was everyone who was incarcerated getting those points,” Thompson said.
Thompson says they realized they needed to make a change.
“We were like double dipping giving them more than what they had,” Thompson said.
The policy change comes too late for Miners daughter who remembers what happened to her family.
Specifically, details in court records showing Miner manipulated the victim psychologically from the age of 13 and claiming what he did was God’s will.
“He is a manipulator; child abuser and he will make you think he is a good guy, and he is not. He is evil. straight up evil,” Kimberly said.
Come august miner will have served less than half his sentence
“Where is the justice in that? The justice system is slapping the victim in the face,” Kimberly said.