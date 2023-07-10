BRISTOW, Okla. -- A Bristow animal shelter is in danger of losing their property. Beth Roberts owns Bristow’s Barnyard and Animal Rescue. She says they currently have 150 farm animals and over 40 domestic animals.
“These babies don’t have a voice they don't ask to be dumped on the side of the road or beaten and chained for their whole life and that’s why we do what we do,” said Roberts.
The Shelter is family owned. All the animals are cared for by Roberts, her daughter-in-law.
“Everything is right here, our whole life is here,” said Roberts.
Roberts says the shelter takes in animals from everywhere.
“We have pulled over 200 animals from the OKC shelter most of which were on the euthanasia list,” said Roberts.
Now the shelter is in danger of closing for good.
“We’re in a situation where, within just a couple weeks, we’ll have to re-finance out mortgage here to be able to stay and do what we do,” said Roberts.
Roberts says the community has been great with helping in the past. Now they need help one more time.
“The best case scenario is if we get a private lender and they give us the amount needed to secure the loan, donations I’m grateful for everything that is sent in,” said Roberts.
