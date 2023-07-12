An 8-year-old girl with a big heart is teaming up with a Tulsa nonprofit to give people experiencing homelessness a night of fun at the Tulsa State Fair.
Lyla Thomas is launching Fair Share, a new program through the BeHeard Movement. She came up with the idea after she was at a Tulsa parade. She said she saw someone who was homeless not having a good time and it broke her heart. She wants everyone to experience the fun the city offers.
“I thought they might have a lot of fun at the fair and I told my mom, and she thought it was a great idea so I’m going to bring them to the fair,” said Lyla.
She needs to raise $5,000 to take 30 people to the fair. So far, she’s raised about $1,600. Different fundraising events are happening between now and fair season. One is this weekend’s FC Tulsa game at ONEOK Field.
With Fair Share, people will be selected by recommendations from organizations that work closely with unhoused individuals. Case workers will also join them during their night at the fair.
Evan Dougoud, president and founder of the BeHeard Movement, said it’s much more than a trip to the fair. He said people at their lowest point often feel inadequate. This gives them the chance to feel seen, loved and valued.
“Even here every day, we see people who haven’t showered in up to three months. People don’t feel confident that they could even walk into that place," said Dougoud. "But they’ll come here get a shower, work with a case manager, then get to go to the fair, a huge way to restore dignity, but more importantly be a human again and have fun."
You can donate to Fair Share by visiting their website.