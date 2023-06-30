MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — An 8-year-old girl is dead after the ATV she was driving went off the road and hit a fence pole in McCurtain County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday seven miles east of Idabel.
OHP said the 8-year-old was driving a Polaris Ranger 900 HD on a gravel road when the ATV went off the road and hit the fence pole. The ATV flipped onto the fence and the child was thrown about two feet from the crash.
Seatbelts were equipped in the ATV, but not in use, according to OHP.
The child was taken to McCurtain Memorial Hospital by helicopter and then flown to a hospital in Dallas due to head, spine and neck injuries. She died on Thursday from her injuries.