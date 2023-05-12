TULSA, Okla. — A scary day for an 8-year-old.
"I heard shots firing," said Lakeira Minor.
Minor remembers when her 6-year-old friend, Maria, was shot during a driveby near Apache and North Yale in January.
"I heard all the shooting before they told me that they got shot," she said. "It made me real sad."
Police arrested Rocky Serna for driving the car and filming while a 17-year-old suspect shot out the window. Serna posted bond a week later and had been walking free, scaring anyone who witnessed what happened.
"Scared because I don't know what's gonna happen if he came back over here," Minow continued.
Until he was arrested again Thursday for another shooting.
Police said it happened near North Harvard and East Admiral.
An arrest report said a victim and his mother were shot at by a male driving a blue Ford. It goes on to say the victim identified the shooter as "Rocky,: and an ankle monitor on Serna placed him at the scene when the shooting happened.
"He should not be coming out and shooting people like that," Minor said. "Give him a sentence."
Serna is now in Tulsa County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.