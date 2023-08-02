TULSA, Okla. − There were no criminal jury trials in the month of July at the Tulsa County Courthouse but four Tulsa homicide cases reached their conclusions with the suspects pleading guilty to their roles in the murders.
4 Tulsa killers plead guilty to lesser charges in July
Rick Maranon
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More News
A 16-year-old girl was killed in a car crash outside of Ada. Read MoreTeenager killed in crash near Ada, OHP reports
A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he exposed himself to several women, and sexually assaulted another. Read MoreMan arrested on rape charge while on bond for indecent exposure charge
Tulsa police said a person was shot Friday afternoon in north Tulsa. Read MorePerson shot in north Tulsa neighborhood
Five statues representing the children victims of the Holocaust were vandalized in 2021. Now, they are back on display at Tulsa's Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art. Read MoreRepaired statues return to local Jewish museum two years after vandalism incident
A man from Wichita, Kansas, was convicted on nine criminal charges for conducting a sex trafficking operation that spanned four states, including Oklahoma. Read MoreKansas man convicted for sex trafficking in Oklahoma
An exhibit at Tulsa's Discovery Lab is closed while crews install a new feature. Read MoreTulsa's Discovery Lab installing new feature onto water exhibit
The City of Collinsville is declaring Friday Aug. 4 as Harrison Moseby Day. Read MoreCity of Collinsville declares Friday Harrison Moseby Day
A man charged with attacking and killing another man with an axe last fall will spend the rest of his life in prison. Read MoreMan sentenced to life in prison for deadly axe attack in downtown Tulsa
Tulsa Police said a young man is expected to be OK after he was shot in the leg in north Tulsa. Read MorePolice say young man shot in leg in north Tulsa
Tulsa Honor Academy students are back in the classroom on time as their buildings are still being repaired following the Father’s Day storms. Read MoreTulsa Honor Academy students back in the classroom after buildings damaged in June storm
A Muskogee woman died after a semi collided into a wrecked vehicle on the Muskogee Turnpike early Friday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Read More1 dead after semi driver collides into wrecked car on Muskogee Turnpike
Tulsa police took a man into custody after they said he attacked an elderly woman on Thursday, including punching, kicking and stomping on her. Read MoreTulsa Police arrest man accused of attacking 71-year-old woman
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&
Currently in Tulsa
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
OK Dept. of Wildlife responds to Carrie Underwood post of sick river otter
-
A father convicted of incest is getting out early, daughter is "scared"
-
Woman arrested at Sand Springs Walmart, accused of trying to kidnap someone else's child
-
TPD: Victim identified in shooting on Tulsa highway
-
Tally's servers speak out in support of restaurant's owner following his arrest