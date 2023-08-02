There were no criminal jury trials in the month of July at the Tulsa County Courthouse but four Tulsa homicide cases reached their conclusions with the suspects pleading guilty to their roles in the murders.

TULSA, Okla. − There were no criminal jury trials in the month of July at the Tulsa County Courthouse but four Tulsa homicide cases reached their conclusions with the suspects pleading guilty to their roles in the murders.

Four Tulsa Killers plead Guilty
FOX23 News has covered the arrests of Johnny Lee Clark, Brinlee Denison, Clifton Speed, and Eli Brown. All four were initially arrested on murder charges.
 
A woman who at one time was facing a death penalty murder trial pleaded guilty to accessory to murder.
 
Brinlee Denison and her boyfriend Nicholas Johnson confessed to Tulsa Police in January 2022 they planned to kill Sarah Maguire, had sex in her bed while she laid dying in the other room, and then they stole Maguire's car and ran from police where they were later found in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
 
Johnson pleaded guilty in July 2022 for his role in the murder confessing he beat Maguire with a crowbar, and received life in prison without the possibility of parole.
 
Then, he turned around and provided testimony at a preliminary hearing against Denison. But what was confessed to on the stand in the preliminary hearing brought doubt to Denison's level of involvement, and her case had been pending for months.
 
Last month, Denison pleaded guilty to one count of accessory to murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. She must serve 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole.
 
"Sarah found beauty in the small details of life and saw beauty in the things that others could not," said Sarah's family's pastor during her eulogy.
 
Johnny Clark was arrested in January 2022 for the murder of Cameron Roesner at the Parkview Terrace Apartments in southwest Tulsa.
 
FOX23 spoke with Roesner's mother who said she was heartbroken at the loss of her son
 
"It's devastating," Roesner's mother Kelly Atkinson told FOX23 News in the days after the murder. "People who do evil things like this don't know what they do to the families."
 
Atkinson said Roesner's young daughter struggled to comprehend the loss of her father. She and her granddaughter went to the crime scene, and they saw Roesner's body outside his apartment. Atkinson said she had to explain to her granddaughter why she couldn't go up and say goodbye and tell him she loved him because the crime scene was still active.
 
Clark pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter down from first degree murder in addition to robbery and a charge of being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison on top of having to complete the sentence he was let out early for good behavior on a previous crime.
 
Another previously convicted felon, Clifton Speed pleaded guilty to killing his brother last January during a fight.
 
Clifton's 40-year-old brother Byron was found dead at a north Tulsa home after family members said the two had gotten into a fight. Clifton shot Byron, but before he was charged, he had to go to the hospital for his own injuries from the fight.
 
Clifton Speed pleaded down from first degree to second degree murder and pleaded guilty to being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
 
He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
 
Eli Brown pleaded down to second degree murder from first degree murder in addition to a charge of destroying evidence in the 2022 death of David Burnside.
 
Burnside was found stabbed to death in a north Tulsa apartment. He was Brown's roommate.
 
Brown was sentenced to 20 years in state prison with an additional year in the Tulsa County Jail.

More News