OKLAHOMA CITY — Thirty men were arrested in a massive prostitution sting in Oklahoma City.
The Oklahoma City Police Department's vice unit works to combat prostitution and human trafficking. Police said many of the women involved in prostitution are victims of human trafficking.
With this sting bringing in more than 30 arrests, they said it's important to continue to fight this.
"A lot of these girls are victims of the sex trade. They are people who got into it before they were adults and ended up trapped in it," said Oklahoma City Police MSgt. Gary Knight. "It gives us an opportunity to get them out of that trade, rescue them from that, especially if we can find them while they are still juveniles."
Police said the prostitution sting was split up into three parts.
"One of these operations was street level along South Robinson. Another one was hotel-based for people responding to ads online, and the other one was at a truck stop," Knight said.
Police used officers and ads as decoys and even had the help of a trucking company during the operation.
"Truck stops sometimes have prostitutes hanging out at them. FreyMiller Trucking was kind enough to loan us some semis, so our officers could go out there," Knight said.
Police said some of the women involved in the stings are victims of sex trafficking.
"We're thankful for our law enforcement partners who recognize that sometimes people in these operations that they recover are victims rather than criminals," said Melissa Eick with the Dragonfly Home.
Eick works to help those victims.
"That includes everything from having basic needs met. That might look like getting trauma-focused therapy, medical care, legal assistance," Eick said.
The Oklahoma City Police Department hopes these stings discourage prostitution in the future.
"You may go out and you may find a prostitute, or you may find a police officer and end up in jail. It's also important to note that soliciting a prostitute, when you're soliciting someone with the purposes of sex for money, that is now a felony crime," Knight said.
Police said they plan on holding more operations like this to put a stop to prostitution and human trafficking.