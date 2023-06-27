UPDATE (9:25 A.M.) — Muskogee police said the people killed in a possible murder-suicide were two grandparents and their 11-year-old grandson.
Police said the grandmother, Terry Janway, is suspected of shooting and killing 11-year-old Dalton Janway and his grandfather, Jack Janway.
Police said Terry is the person who called 911 and reported a disturbance inside the house and that someone had a gun.
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Police said three people are dead in Muskogee after a shooting Monday night, that police said could have been a murder-suicide.
Muskogee police said around 9 p.m., they were called to a home for a disturbance and someone with a gun. When officers got on scene, they saw a person laying in the hallway inside the front door.
Police said they then heard gunshots from inside the house, and they pulled the person in the hallway out of the house.
Officers started making announcements for any other people in the house to come out, and once enough officers arrived, searched the home. Two more people were found dead inside.
Police said they are investigating this as a murder-suicide and they do not believe there is a threat to the community.