BROKEN ARROW, Okla. − The 92nd Rooster Days Festival has begun in Broken Arrow.
The four-day event will include entertainment, food, games, and more. More than 120 vendors are participating in this year's festival, which also includes a beer and wine garden, a petting zoo, and food trucks.
In addition to the festival, a fun run, 5K, and parade are scheduled Saturday morning.
The fun run and 5K will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Central Park. The parade begins at 10:00 a.m. near the intersection of College and Main.
Tickets are $1, and you can purchase an all-you-can-ride wristband for $30.
You can find more information at roosterdays.com.
Festival Hours:
Thursday, May 18, 2023 – 5:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.
Friday, May 19, 2023 – 5:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 20, 2023 – 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
Sunday, May 21, 2023 – 12:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.