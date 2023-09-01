PRYOR, Okla. — Get ready to rock!
Rocklahoma is in Pryor this Labor Day weekend.
The three-day festival brings in around 20,000 people to a town with a normal population of only about 10,000.
The Sept. 1-3 festival, will include Godsmack, Pantera, Rob Zombie and Limp Bizkit as headliners, along with a long list of other performers.
You can find the full lineup, information on camping and passes here.
Festival grounds are in between Pryor and Adair off Highway 69. The exact address is 1421 West 450 Road Pryor, Oklahoma 74361.
This is a cashless event, only credit cards will be accepted inside.
There is a clear bag policy, but guests can also bring in a folding chair or blanket as well as one empty water bottle.