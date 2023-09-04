Whether you’re driving or flying home from the labor day weekend, you need to be ready for some crowds. Labor day is one of the busiest days to travel out of the year.
"I was here on business I was at the 100x horse show at the Expo Square,” said Marlin Holroyd, labor day weekend traveler.
Holroyd says he did not choose to fly out on Labor Day, but he’s not too concerned about the holiday traffic.
"It's pretty light, its pretty easy at the moment," said Holroyd.
Holroyd says he didn’t have any issues at the airport. Tulsa International Airport prepared for its influx of passengers. They say this year they have 7,000 more seats available than years past. For the next few days the airport is asking all travelers to keep holiday traffic in mind, and get to the airport early.
This is something that Marsha Tidwell, a Labor Day traveler, does not have an issue with.
"It leaves at 6:45ish. So yes we are early, but again we are planners and we don't mind being early,” said Tidwell.
Tidwell is headed to a mission trip with a group of women from her church. She says they all booked their tickets months ago.
"Well, we knew the conference was coming up and we knew it would be a travel holiday. We knew we should not wait til the last minute this team is kind of a pro-planning team. So we get with it and we made reservations,” said Tidwell.
Tidwell says even though they’re flying away, they still got the chance to celebrate the holiday.
"At our church we had a big invite first church in Owasso always does so we had a big cookout yesterday with hotdogs and three services,” said Tidwell.
If you’re looking for a less busy day to travel, leaving mid-week will be less crowded.