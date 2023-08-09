TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Two people will face charges after they carjacked a driver in Tulsa early Wednesday, according to Tulsa police.
Police said they got a call around 3:30 a.m. after two people reportedly stole a car from a driver.
Police said the driver picked up a man and a woman at River Spirit Casino, when they pulled a knife on them and forced them to drive.
The two people forced the driver out of the car near West Seventh Street and South Houston Avenue in downtown Tulsa, police said.
Police said they then started driving southeast when a Tulsa police officer tried to pull them over near State Highway 51 and South Memorial Drive. The man and woman refused to pull over and a police chase began.
The two were eventually taken into custody on the Muskogee Turnpike near Coweta after authorities used a pit maneuver to stop the car.
The man and woman were taken to a hospital for minor injuries and will face charges of armed robbery and eluding.