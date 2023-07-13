TULSA, Okla. — Two people were arrested in connection to the 2022 theft of a rare, vintage car, more than a year after they were charged.
Roy Morris and Toni Morris were booked into the Tulsa County jail Wednesday and each face charges of larceny of an automobile and second-degree burglary. Court records show they were charged with the crimes on Jan. 24, 2022.
The 1967 Shelby Mustang GT-500, valued at more than $200,000, was stolen in Tulsa's Pearl District on Jan. 7, 2022, and later found that month covered in brush and cardboard in rural Mounds.
While the car was intact when found, the doors, front fenders and hood were removed. At the time, Tulsa police said the area looked like a dumping ground for stolen vehicles.
Police arrested Nicholas Chamberlain on Jan. 26, 2022, in connection with the theft. He pleaded guilty to larceny of an automobile and second-degree burglary.
Daniel Anthony Martinez was also arrested and pleaded guilty to larceny of an automobile and second-degree burglary. There are no other defendants listed in the case.