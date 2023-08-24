JENKS, Okla. — The Jenks Police Department honored two men who helped save a woman while she was in a crisis situation.
On July 13, Jabriel Reed and Arlan Osburn were driving when they noticed a woman swinging one of her legs over the 111th Street overpass over U.S. Highway 75.
Reed and Osburn immediately got out of their car and tried to console her so she would not jump. The woman spoke with them, and Reed asked if he could hug her.
“I ask her if I can hug her, and I just hugged her and she hugged me back, and I was able to get her leg over from the side of the bridge and just fell down on the side of the ground,” said Reed. “I was able to just hold on to her, hug her until the police arrived.”
“I don't believe that we did anything special,” said Osburn. “I believe we did what we were supposed to there for that day.”
The Jenks Police Department awarded Reed and Osburn with a Lifesaving Award for saving a human life and thanked them for going above and beyond to help someone in need.