UPDATE (05/17; 3:51 p.m.) —
Aasim Jordan and the other suspect, now identified as Todd Doyle Jr., have been charged with first-degree murder for the death of James Tottress.
Doyle is not currently in custody and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
TULSA, Okla. — A man is in custody, connected to a homicide that happened Sunday in north Tulsa.
Aasim Jordan has been booked in the Tulsa County jail for first-degree murder following the death of James Tottress.
Investigators say Tottress was shot and killed at the Town Square Apartments near East Apache Street and North Peoria Avenue.
Witnesses reported seeing several people running into a gray sedan after the shooting. Jordan was found to be within that group.
Jordan said he got into a physical fight with Tottress before he was shot and killed. Jordan said he left the complex, picked up another suspect, and then drove back.
He claims the other suspect shot and killed the man.
Jordan said he then drove the suspect and himself away, and did not call police.
Jordan is being held in the Tulsa County jail without bond.