TULSA, Okla. — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting and an attack with a baseball bat in east Tulsa Tuesday night.
Tulsa police were at a neighborhood near East Fourth Place and South 109th East Avenue where two people got into an argument.
Police said more people started joining the fight and brought out guns and and a baseball bat. Someone was shot in the stomach and another person was hit with the baseball bat.
Police took several people into custody. Police are still looking for a gun that was involved in the fight.
"We're very concerned that a kid might pick up this pistol," said Capt. Richard Meulenberg. "If you happen to live around here and you happen to find a pistol, please call us immediately."