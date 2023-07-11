OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Fire Department recovered two drowning victims during their search for missing boys at Lake Overholser near Oklahoma City.
Authorities said four boys were swimming at the lake when the water gates opened and pulled two boys underwater. The other two boys got away safely.
Crews found the first victim in the water Monday evening. Oklahoma City Fire Department officials said early Tuesday morning that the second victim's body had been recovered.
Information about the victims has not been released.